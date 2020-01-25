Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
39 posts

Geek


# 265525 25-Jan-2020 13:50
2 x Pi 1 $20 each

 

Model A+ V1.1 256MB 2014 Box & Manual 

 

Processor: : BCM2835 @ 700MHz

 

RAM: 256MB

 

 

 

2 x Pi 1 $20 each

 

Model B+ V1.2 2014 No Box or Manual 

 

Processor: BCM2835 @ 900MHz

 

RAM: 1GB

 

Connectivity: Ethernet

 

 

 

Pi 2 $30 

 

Model B V1.1 2014 Box & Manual

 

Processor: BCM2837 @ 900MGHz

 

RAM: 1GB

 

Connectivity: Ethernet

 

 

 

2x Pi 3 $35 each

 

Model B V1.2 2015 Box & Manual 

 

Processor: BCM2837 @ 1.2GHz

 

RAM: 1GB

 

Connectivity: WiFi, Bluetooth & Ethernet

 

 

 

DS3231 Real Time Clock plugs into GPIO pins $10

 

 

 

PiFace Real Time Clock Shim sits over GPIO pins $15

 

 

 

2 x 802.11n USB WiFi Dongle $10 each

 

 

 

CSR 4.0 USB Bluetooth Dongle $10

 

 

 

2 x Edison Robots $40 each 

 

 

 

Shipping costs are $10 each item or can be picked up from Ashburton.

388 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2406578 25-Jan-2020 13:54
Can be picked up from.....



39 posts

Geek


  # 2406579 25-Jan-2020 13:56
One person supports this post
huckster:

 

Can be picked up from.....

 

 

Cheers Fixed

