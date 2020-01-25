2 x Pi 1 $20 each
Model A+ V1.1 256MB 2014 Box & Manual
Processor: : BCM2835 @ 700MHz
RAM: 256MB
Model B+ V1.2 2014 No Box or Manual
Processor: BCM2835 @ 900MHz
RAM: 1GB
Connectivity: Ethernet
Pi 2 $30
Model B V1.1 2014 Box & Manual
Processor: BCM2837 @ 900MGHz
RAM: 1GB
Connectivity: Ethernet
2x Pi 3 $35 each
Model B V1.2 2015 Box & Manual
Processor: BCM2837 @ 1.2GHz
RAM: 1GB
Connectivity: WiFi, Bluetooth & Ethernet
DS3231 Real Time Clock plugs into GPIO pins $10
PiFace Real Time Clock Shim sits over GPIO pins $15
2 x 802.11n USB WiFi Dongle $10 each
CSR 4.0 USB Bluetooth Dongle $10
2 x Edison Robots $40 each
Shipping costs are $10 each item or can be picked up from Ashburton.