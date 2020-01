Having a clean out.630 x 630 x 900 externalTwo grill doors, two solid doors. Doors can be removed and swung either way. Has locks, but no keys - easy enough to replace though I'm told.Pick up from Featherston, but I travel to Palmerston North weekly - happy to meet you there or on the way.Looking for half a dozen ciders or some other liquid refreshment as payment. It'll go to scrap metal otherwise.