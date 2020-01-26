HP Z420 Workstation

- Intel Xeon CPU E5-1620 0 @ 3.60GHz

- 16 GB of RAM (guessing it's DDR3)

- Crucial MX200 250GB SSD (CT250MX200SSD1)

- Hitachi 1TB drive

- Nvidia Quadro 2000

- Windows 10 Pro

Purchased new in 2013 I believe. It was an expensive computer and a pretty good spec at the time. Has been used for my parents' design business for CAD for the past several years, but it hasn't been in use for the last year or so.



It has been running Windows 7 Pro but I have activated Windows 10 Pro using the COA on the case.



Will add pictures if there's any interest.



FUG states I need to put a price, but I have no idea what it's worth. Based on what there is on TradeMe I'll offer it at $400 knowing it's not likely to be worth more than that, but I'm open to offers.



Pick up preferred - Browns Bay