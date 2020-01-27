My trusty home theatre gear must go. There's just no room for it in the new lounge. The system consists of a Marantz SR5006 AV Receiver, Q Acoustics 2010i for the rears, a Wharfedale Crystal Centre speaker, Wharfedale PowerCube SPC-12 sub woofer (coming up 3 years old, and I paid $649 at the time). I'll also include the Wharfedale Modus Seven floor speakers (yes, they're old but still do the job nicely) (no grills). There's a little cabling included, but the speaker cabling was wired in to our old house, so it stayed put.

Condition: Not new. I'll throw in any accumulated dust, no charge!

This was all working absolutely fine before we moved, but has not been set up since. Gutted.

Pick up only, in Pokeno. Delivery is not an option, thank you.

Asking $600 for the lot. Only selling all items together.

Feel free to ask questions. I'll respond to realistic offers etc received via private message only.