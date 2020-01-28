Our old Nexus 7 is starting to kick the bucket. Wont go into landscape mode, regularly wont charge and starting to need regular hard resets.

All it needs to do is have 3.5mm to connect to speakers to stream Google Play Music, RNZ and BBC 6Music along with showing the families calendar through a google account.

Happy with either 7, 8 or 10", just needs to be realistically priced. I don't want to spend $100s if I can help it.

I'm in Kapiti but am in Porirua and Wellington every now and then to collect, and am happy to pay postage.

Let me know if you have anything, or if you think there is anything new worth looking at. It's been a long time since I looked at tablets !