WTB tablet for Google play music and streaming radio


# 265565 28-Jan-2020 12:55
Our old Nexus 7 is starting to kick the bucket. Wont go into landscape mode, regularly wont charge and starting to need regular hard resets.

 

All it needs to do is have 3.5mm to connect to speakers to stream Google Play Music, RNZ and BBC 6Music along with showing the families calendar through a google account.

 

Happy with either 7, 8 or 10", just needs to be realistically priced. I don't want to spend $100s if I can help it.

 

I'm in Kapiti but am in Porirua and Wellington every now and then to collect, and am happy to pay postage.

 

Let me know if you have anything, or if you think there is anything new worth looking at. It's been a long time since I looked at tablets !

  # 2408205 28-Jan-2020 13:47
I've got an old Asus Eee Pad Transformer kicking around somewhere which may do what you want, but not much (if anything) more. I'll have a dig around tonight if you like, and run a set up on it. If it works you can have it for the grand sum of $0.00, plus I'm heading up to Kapiti this Thursday afternoon.

