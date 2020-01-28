I've had this switch for a while but finally realised it won't really fit in my setup so it's available for sale. Will have 12RU cabinet available as well (Christchurch pickup only) but will get details and put another thread up.

Netgear site for specs: https://www.netgear.com/support/product/JGS524PE.aspx

24 Gigabit ports, 12 of those PoE, all of them managed. Comes complete with rack ears, but is nice and compact for desk or cupboard mounting.

It is currently $330 at PBTech and $415 at Ascent - I'm looking for $220.

Pickup Christchurch or will ship at buyers expense.