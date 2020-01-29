Got a couple of 24 port rack mount gigabit switches and a Yealink T27P VoIP desk phone for sale.

The phone is a good condition and back in the original box with a power adapter, ethernet cable etc.

Works great with 2talk and can use the supplied power adapter or PoE.

Only selling as I now have a T29G.

LevelOne GSW-2457 switch is a few years old and has a bit of a noisy fan but otherwise works well.

Unfortunately don't have the rack mount kit for it or the original box.

TP-Link TL-SG1024 switch is almost brand new and was only used for testing for a couple of weeks.

It's a fanless unit and does have the rack mount kit with it.

Not the original box though.

Looking for $50 for the phone.

$30 for the LevelOne switch.

$80 for the TP-Link switch.

Shipping would be extra or pick up is Oamaru.