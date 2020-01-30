Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 265593 30-Jan-2020 10:39
Having a big clear out of my shed cause I want to HomeKit up the house (which is expensive).. everything is used but in working condition unless otherwise specified - pickup is from Pukete Hamilton or I can ship for reasonably cheap using TradeMe's courier service.

 

Earphones have been cleaned with disinfectant but at least one set of tips has been used.

 

 

 

**Mods please close my other treads - I've combined them all into one**

 

 

 

  • Surface Pro 6 (i5 8GB 128GB) $700
  • Ubiquiti NanoStation LocoM5 Outdoor AP (new) $90
  • Sony WF1000XM3 $250
  • B&O Beoplay E8 $250
  • Sennheiser HD 4.50 Wireless Headphones (Open box but unused) $150
  • Beats X  $100
  • Vodafone Speed 6 $20
  • iPhone SE 16GB $100
  • 120 & 128GB SSD’s $15 ea
  • 240GB Kingston SSD (new) $40 ea
  • 500GB Crucial SSD (new) $80 ea
  • Yi Home Camera x2 (These are the hackable model I have them running with Blue Iris) $20 ea
  • Aliexpress 720P WiFi IP Camera $15 ea
  • 1TB Laptop Hard Drives $30 ea
  • 256GB M.2 SATA SSD’s $25 ea

  # 2410074 30-Jan-2020 11:03
What brands are the 128 SSDs?

