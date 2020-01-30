Having a big clear out of my shed cause I want to HomeKit up the house (which is expensive).. everything is used but in working condition unless otherwise specified - pickup is from Pukete Hamilton or I can ship for reasonably cheap using TradeMe's courier service.
Earphones have been cleaned with disinfectant but at least one set of tips has been used.
- Surface Pro 6 (i5 8GB 128GB) $700
- Ubiquiti NanoStation LocoM5 Outdoor AP (new) $90
- Sony WF1000XM3 $250
- B&O Beoplay E8 $250
- Sennheiser HD 4.50 Wireless Headphones (Open box but unused) $150
- Beats X $100
- Vodafone Speed 6 $20
- iPhone SE 16GB $100
- 120 & 128GB SSD’s $15 ea
- 240GB Kingston SSD (new) $40 ea
- 500GB Crucial SSD (new) $80 ea
- Yi Home Camera x2 (These are the hackable model I have them running with Blue Iris) $20 ea
- Aliexpress 720P WiFi IP Camera $15 ea
- 1TB Laptop Hard Drives $30 ea
- 256GB M.2 SATA SSD’s $25 ea