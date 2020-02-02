1. Selling my Corsair Obsidian Series 750D Performance Full Tower Case

Specifications and photos: https://www.corsair.com/ca/en/Categories/Products/Cases/Obsidian-Series%E2%84%A2-750D-Full-Tower-ATX-Case/p/CC-9011035-WW

Looking for $70, pickup Manurewa, Auckland

Mine still has the plastic on the windowed side panel and comes with the 2 fans that still work perfectly and a custom made dust filter for the bottom.

2. LG Blu-ray Disc Rewriter

Model: BH16NS40: https://www.lg.com/nz/burners-drives/lg-BH16NS40

Manufactured November 2014, used about 5 times.

Looking for $40, pickup Manurewa, Auckland, or can ship at your cost.