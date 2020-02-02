2ish year old Sony Android TV X85E, mainly been used as a secondary TV for gaming which I haven't had much time for hence the sale.

https://www.flatpanelshd.com/review.php?subaction=showfull&id=1495007874

In excellent condition, have original remote.

$900ish

Also have a 2019 Galaxy Tab A I got with a phone bundle last year, been used a handful of times, in as new condition.

Has a tempered glass screen protector, and a Procase on it.

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/shop/computers-tablets/tablets/android-tablets/samsung-sm-t510nzsdxnz-galaxy-tab-a-10-1-wifi-silver/prod180917.html

$300

Both pick up Auckland.