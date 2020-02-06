Old tablet (from about 8 years ago or so)
Free to pick up in Auckland, Belmont area - don't want to post it anywhere sorry
Charged it last weekend, battery still works
Specs appear to be:
Aiwa AW920 Mini Pad
ROM Version: ROM Android 4.1.1
Description:
Model AIWA AW920 8 Inch Tablet PC
CPU Rockchip RK3066, 1.6GHz, Cortex A9 dual core;
GPU: Mali 400 MP4
System Android 4.1.1
RAM 1GB (DDR 3)
ROM（Memory） 8GB Nand Flash
Shell Material
Aluminum shell
Screen Size 8 Inch
Type Capacitive Screen
Display LED
Resolution 1024 x 768px
Extend Card
Support TF card up to 32GB extended
Camera Dual camera, front is 0.3 megapixels and back is 2.0 megapixels
Gravity Sensor
Yes
Multi-Touch 5 points touch
Bluetooth No
Yes, built in WIFI
Yes, 802.11 b/g/n
Earphone Interface 3.5mm
Work Time Up to 5-6 hours
Battery 4000mAh