 

 

Old tablet (from about 8 years ago or so)

 

 

 

Free to pick up in Auckland, Belmont area - don't want to post it anywhere sorry

 

 

 

Charged it last weekend, battery still works

 

 

 

 

 

Specs appear to be:

 

 

Aiwa AW920 Mini Pad

 

ROM Version: ROM Android 4.1.1

 

 

Description:

 

Model AIWA AW920 8 Inch Tablet PC

 

CPU Rockchip RK3066, 1.6GHz, Cortex A9 dual core;

 

GPU: Mali 400 MP4

 

System Android 4.1.1

 

RAM 1GB (DDR 3)

 

ROM（Memory） 8GB Nand Flash

 

Shell Material

 

Aluminum shell

 

Screen Size 8 Inch

 

Type Capacitive Screen

 

Display LED

 

Resolution 1024 x 768px

 

 

Extend Card

 

Support TF card up to 32GB extended

 

Camera Dual camera, front is 0.3 megapixels and back is 2.0 megapixels

 

Gravity Sensor

 

Yes

 

Multi-Touch 5 points touch

 

 

Bluetooth No

 

Yes, built in WIFI

 

Yes, 802.11 b/g/n

 

 

Earphone Interface 3.5mm

 

Work Time Up to 5-6 hours

 

Battery 4000mAh

 