Hello buyersSelling my 3 month old galaxy fold...in excellent condition .the phone does not creak or make a sound in the hinge,no deep marks on the screen just sum micro marks which self heal on Samsung screen...I ve got sum see threw skins on it ....also comes with galaxy air buds not been used as I dont like putting stuff into my ear ....Any other questions feel free to ask ...why am.i selling cause s20 series is coming soonPrice at $2400 including postage