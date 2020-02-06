Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 265707 6-Feb-2020 11:28
Bebelicious Moses Basket with Teatree Mattress and Rocking Stand:

 

https://www.bebelicious.com.au/

 

https://www.stuffmumslike.com/bebelicious-moses-baskets-review/

 

Amazing large moses basket in excellent, near perfect condition, only used for 6 months ... current retail value over $450.00

 

  • 1 x 100% chemical free hand-woven basket, made of paper rope over a wire frame
  • 1 x Custom made teatree mattress with cotton cover - meets AU/NZ voluntary firmness standards
  • 1 x Reversible lightly padded designer liner - ivory on the reverse
  • 6 x Fitted Sheets (fleece for winter, cotton for summer), some un-used
  • Rocking Stand (can be stationary too)

    Features -
  • Larger size basket (deeper and longer than others) 85L x 46W x 31H
  • No chemicals, or fumigation used in the production or import
  • Woven and stitched handles for additional safety which wrap around the bottom of the basket
  • Basket liners have a fully fitted base for safety - nowhere for baby to become trapped under
  • Button side tabs on liner to keep handles back when placing baby in basket
  • All linen and mattresses
  • Lightweight and portable
  • Stand is perfect height when placed next to the bed for keeping an eye on your newborn
  • Perfect snug environment for newborns up to 4-6 months.

    Sell for $199.00 ono.

    Can provide free delivery/pick-up within Wellington region.

  # 2413627 6-Feb-2020 11:42
I didn't expect to find it here but this is just what I need. Will check with the other half and send you a message.

