Bebelicious Moses Basket with Teatree Mattress and Rocking Stand:
https://www.bebelicious.com.au/
https://www.stuffmumslike.com/bebelicious-moses-baskets-review/
Amazing large moses basket in excellent, near perfect condition, only used for 6 months ... current retail value over $450.00
- 1 x 100% chemical free hand-woven basket, made of paper rope over a wire frame
- 1 x Custom made teatree mattress with cotton cover - meets AU/NZ voluntary firmness standards
- 1 x Reversible lightly padded designer liner - ivory on the reverse
- 6 x Fitted Sheets (fleece for winter, cotton for summer), some un-used
- Rocking Stand (can be stationary too)
Features -
- Larger size basket (deeper and longer than others) 85L x 46W x 31H
- No chemicals, or fumigation used in the production or import
- Woven and stitched handles for additional safety which wrap around the bottom of the basket
- Basket liners have a fully fitted base for safety - nowhere for baby to become trapped under
- Button side tabs on liner to keep handles back when placing baby in basket
- All linen and mattresses
- Lightweight and portable
- Stand is perfect height when placed next to the bed for keeping an eye on your newborn
- Perfect snug environment for newborns up to 4-6 months.
Sell for $199.00 ono.
Can provide free delivery/pick-up within Wellington region.