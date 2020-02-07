Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Creality Ender 3 Pro parts - also suitable for other 3D printers


86 posts

Master Geek


#265720 7-Feb-2020 09:16
Send private message

Hi, got my new Ender 3 Pro and have already replaced the following that I am selling as new.

 

 

 

Creality 1.1.4 mainboard

 

Runs as quiet as my new 32 bit board so assume that it's got the latest TMC2208 drivers. About $55 NZD plus GST to buy from Creality store on Aliexpress and good luck getting one from China at the moment....

 

Yours for $50 plus courier or collect downtown Auckland.

 

$200 on trademe!!

 

 

 

Aliexpress

 

 

 

Creality RAMPS 1.4 LCD 12864 control panel blue screen+cable 

 

Still has plastic on screen. Set it up then replaced it with touch screen. About NZD26 plus GST from Aliexpress at the moment. 

 

Yours for $25 plus courier

 

 

 

Aliexpress link

 

 

 

Message me if interested.

 

 

86 posts

Master Geek


  #2414029 7-Feb-2020 09:47
Send private message quote this post

According to this video the mainboard comes with a bootloader installed. I didn't investigate...

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_wEZOAFZhB4

 

 

