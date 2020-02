Package of Ubiquiti gear that is now surplus to requirements.

Will wait a week, and if no interest in the package, will look to sell parts individually via TradeMe/Facebook etc.

1 x Ubiquiti UniFi Security Gateway USG - $175

Condition: Essentially new, was replaced shortly after purchase last year with USG-PRO.

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETUBI1156/Ubiquiti-UniFi-Security-Gateway-USG-Enterprise-Gat

1 x Ubiquiti UniFi 24-Port POE Switch 250W (Active Cooling) - $615

Condition: Excellent condition.

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHUBI1004/Ubiquiti-UniFi-Switch-US-24-250W-24-Port-Gigabit-M

2 x Ubiquiti ToughSwitch 8-Port POE Switch 150W (Passive Cooling) - $225 each

Condition: Good condition, used internally for CCTV only. No lightning strikes.

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHUBI1002/Ubiquiti-TOUGHSwitch-TS-8-PRO-8-Port-Gigabit-Manag

Box of miscellaneous Unifi Nanostations and wireless access points/adapters.

Package Price : $1K

Pickup Auckland CBD during the weekdays, Gulf Harbour after hours or weekends.