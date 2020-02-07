Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
291 posts

Ultimate Geek


#265726 7-Feb-2020 12:16
Package of Apple gear that is now surplus to requirements.

 

 

 

Will wait a week, and if no interest in the package, will look to sell individually via PM/TradeMe/Facebook etc.

 

 

 

1 x Apple Watch S2 Stainless Steel 42MM – Original Packaging, Great Condition, No Charger (original cable frayed and was discarded).

 

1 x Apple Watch S4 Rose Gold Aluminium 40MM (38MM equiv.) – Excellent Condition, No Packaging, Includes Original Charger

 

1 x Apple iPad 32GB WiFi Silver (2017) – Sealed, Brand New

 

2 x Apple AirPort Express (with Audio Out)

 

 

 

Package Price: $950

 

 

 

Pickup Auckland CBD during the weekdays, Gulf Harbour after hours or weekends.




Tesla Model S P100DL / BMW i3 / Model 3: Feel free to private message me if you need advice buying an Electric Vehicle (EV).
If my advice has been helpful, or you just want free stuff with your purchase, use my referral link to buy your Tesla.

242 posts

Master Geek


  #2414213 7-Feb-2020 13:28
If you decide to split, keen on the iPad :-)

