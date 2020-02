Hey mate.

Nobody likes to buy used baby cot mattresses. You will find that Plunket and Midwifes and all the other baby agencies do not recommend re-using mattresses.

Unfortunately, a used baby mattress apparently increases chances of cot death. Might be something to do with the dust etc within.

Its highlighted as a risk.. there hasn't been any in depth direct correlation.

