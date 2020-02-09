Processor: Core i7-8650U - real quad core grunt with low power consumption
RAM: 16GB DDR4 2400MHz - 2 x 8GB upgradable to 32GB
Storage: 512GB Class 40 NVMe (the fast version, 1500/350 read/write)
Display: Low-power consumption FHD Anti-glare Touchscreen with narrow carbon fibre bezel
Graphics: Intel 620 with Thunderbolt 3
Wireless: Intel® Dual-Band Wireless-AC 8265 WiFi 5 + BT 4.2 (2x2) with Active Steering Antenna (25% better WiFi reception)
Weight: 1.4kg
Dimensions: 331mm x 221mm x 18mm
Condition: Light use only, no dents, scrapes, scratches or dings
Original purchase price $2990
Geekzone price $1000
(+ courier or pickup downtown Auckland til Tuesday.)