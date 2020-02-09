I have a Nikon D50 body (with battery and some SD cards free) for sale. Also some Nikon lenses:

 

Nikon D50 body: 
Nikon DX AF-S Nikkor 18 - 55
Nikon DX AF-S Nikkor 55 - 200

 

Asking $400 for the whole package. Great starter for DSLR.

 

 

 