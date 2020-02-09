Screen 24" Samsung S24C300L (1920x1080@59Hz)
Speakers Logitech 2.1
PSU Corsair VS550
Video Sapphire Nitro RX580 4GB
Motherboard ASUS Prime B450M-A
RAM 16GB DDR4 HyperX 2666
CPU AMD Ryzen 5 3600
SSD 3x 240GB SSD
Case Corsair Carbide Spec 02 (Side window)
OS Windows 10 Home Premium 64bit (Fully activated)
Joystick Sidewinder Precision 2 USB - great for flight sims
CPU,RAM,Motherboard are less than 6 months old
All in very good condition. Never overclocked any component.
Plays pretty much anything out there - Overwatch, Witcher 3, GTA5 etc
Will run VR happily as well.
Just add keyboard and mouse.
Selling to fund other hobbies that get me outside :)
NOT parting/swapping.
$1000
Pickup from Stanmore Bay, Auckland
https://photos.app.goo.gl/4DkUs7K51c5oXPyC7