Screen 24" Samsung S24C300L (1920x1080@59Hz)

Speakers Logitech 2.1



PSU Corsair VS550

Video Sapphire Nitro RX580 4GB

Motherboard ASUS Prime B450M-A

RAM 16GB DDR4 HyperX 2666

CPU AMD Ryzen 5 3600

SSD 3x 240GB SSD

Case Corsair Carbide Spec 02 (Side window)



OS Windows 10 Home Premium 64bit (Fully activated)



Joystick Sidewinder Precision 2 USB - great for flight sims



CPU,RAM,Motherboard are less than 6 months old



All in very good condition. Never overclocked any component.



Plays pretty much anything out there - Overwatch, Witcher 3, GTA5 etc



Will run VR happily as well.



Just add keyboard and mouse.

Selling to fund other hobbies that get me outside :)

NOT parting/swapping.

$1000

Pickup from Stanmore Bay, Auckland

https://photos.app.goo.gl/4DkUs7K51c5oXPyC7