Anyone interested in buying a brand new pair of Beyerdynamic DT880 Pro ltd edition?

I got these for music production, but at 250OHM they are too hard to drive from the device that I wanted them for and I am going to grab some Audio Technica ATH-50x instead.

They have been taken out of the box and used a few times over 3 days. Other than that they are brand new and mint.

Looking for $200 plus any postage