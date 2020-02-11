NAS and drives purchased in May 2019 for a server replacement which didn't happen.
NAS was set up and test run for a few weeks. As you would expect, it's working perfectly.
Three years warranty since purchase on all items. Invoice will be included.
1 x Synology DiskStation DS918+ 4-bay NAS - $880.00
Condition: Excellent, hardly used, in original packaging.
Shipping: $30 or collect (Porirua, Wellington).
3 x WD 3TB Red drives - $545.00
Condition: Excellent, hardly used. Drives are in NAS caddies but can be removed if sold separately.
Shipping: $15 or collect (Porirua, Wellington).
Bundle price: $1,400.00.