As title. Anyone have anything? The managed aspect needs to do VLAN.
I am looking at the Netgear GS116 or TP Link TL-SG116E but thought people may have something spare.
I think I have a TP-Link TL-SG1016DE available. I've just swapped it out for a Ubiquiti switch. It doesn't have the rack mount ears as I lost them. I'll let it go for $90.
Ruphus:Thanks, ideally looking for something smaller so will see what others have.
