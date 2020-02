Free : 1x Pebble Steel Watch

https://au.pcmag.com/smartwatches/45266/pebble-steel-smartwatch

Comes with USB charging cable and if I can find it, a bag with extra links for the strap.

Works well except does have a little glitch occasionally (once every few days IME) where the display corrupts - push a menu button and it comes right again.

Conditions : You must have at least 200 posts on Geekzone

Pickup from Stanmore Bay, Auckland, or Symonds St Auckland CBD.

Can post at your risk.