Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOffers and WantedFS: clearing out bits and bobs


31 posts

Geek


#267881 16-Feb-2020 10:31
Send private message quote this post

Broadlink RM Pro $40
Used to control TV, heat pump, smart lights, rgb lights etc through Google Home voice commands, does most things with an RF remote.

AMD Wraith Spire Cooler $25
Used for 2 weeks until my AIO turned up

PC case, Cooler Master MasterBox lite 3.1 TG $40
Used for HTPC build since Oct 2019, downsized to an itx case

Powerbeats Pro Ivory $200
Sealed brand new, wrong colour so selling to get desired colour.

PS4 games
Need for Speed - FIFA 15 - Madden 15 $10 bundled, Madden has no case
GTA V $20
Fallout 4 $20
Battlefield 1 $20

PS3 game
Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition $10

VR headset with remote $5
Generic headset for phones

Pick up CHCH or can ship.

Create new topic
733 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2421750 16-Feb-2020 10:36
Send private message quote this post

Pm’d re Powerbeats.



31 posts

Geek


  #2421762 16-Feb-2020 11:23
Send private message quote this post

Powerbeats pending
Cooler master case SOLD

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Withings launches three new devices to help monitor heart health from home
Posted 13-Feb-2020 20:05

Auckland start-up Yourcar matches new car buyers with dealerships
Posted 13-Feb-2020 18:05

School gardens go high tech to teach kids the importance of technology
Posted 13-Feb-2020 11:10

Malwarebytes finds Mac threats outpace Windows for the first time
Posted 13-Feb-2020 08:01

Amazon launches Echo Show 8 in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 8-Feb-2020 20:36

Vodafone New Zealand starts two year partnership with LetsPlay.Live
Posted 28-Jan-2020 11:24

Ring launches indoor-only security camera
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:26

New report findings will help schools implement the digital technologies curriculum content
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:25

N4L to upgrade & support wireless internet inside schools
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:22

Netflix releases 21 Studio Ghibli works
Posted 22-Jan-2020 11:42

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.