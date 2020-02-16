Broadlink RM Pro $40

Used to control TV, heat pump, smart lights, rgb lights etc through Google Home voice commands, does most things with an RF remote.



AMD Wraith Spire Cooler $25

Used for 2 weeks until my AIO turned up



PC case, Cooler Master MasterBox lite 3.1 TG $40

Used for HTPC build since Oct 2019, downsized to an itx case



Powerbeats Pro Ivory $200

Sealed brand new, wrong colour so selling to get desired colour.



PS4 games

Need for Speed - FIFA 15 - Madden 15 $10 bundled, Madden has no case

GTA V $20

Fallout 4 $20

Battlefield 1 $20



PS3 game

Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition $10



VR headset with remote $5

Generic headset for phones



Pick up CHCH or can ship.