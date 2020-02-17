This was purchased in August 2014 and is in good condition, fully functioning. Populated with 8 x 2Tb WD Green drives, one drive has faulty media so doesn't appear to be working any longer. All drives are about 6 years old so consider them included for free.

NAS has been factory reset, 7 of the 8 drives are working fine but one says faulty and couldn't be included in the new array.

Has been my Plex media server for several years but has now been replaced by a shiny new Synology DS918+

NAS is heavy so pickup only in Titahi Bay, almost any weekday after 5pm.

Looking for $150 for the NAS, the 8 drives are included free.