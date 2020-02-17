This is is excellent condition and has been hardly used, no visible scratches on the face. A new battery has recently been fitted. I have the manual, an extra link for the band, black velour case and a copy of the original receipt can be provided.

Purchased for $1850 in 2010 from Stewart Dawsons and has been unused for some time so time to let it go.

Will Post tracked anywhere in NZ for the price or can be picked up in Titahi Bay, Porirua or an exchange done somewhere in Wellington CBD.

Priced to go at $300.