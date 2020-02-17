Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Tissot GTS T-Touch Pilot Sapphire Titanium Watch


#267893 17-Feb-2020 08:31
This is is excellent condition and has been hardly used, no visible scratches on the face.  A new battery has recently been fitted.  I have the manual, an extra link for the band, black velour case and a copy of the original receipt can be provided. 

 

Purchased for $1850 in 2010 from Stewart Dawsons and has been unused for some time so time to let it go.

 

Will Post tracked anywhere in NZ for the price or can be picked up in Titahi Bay, Porirua or an exchange done somewhere in Wellington CBD.

 

Priced to go at $300.

 

 

 

 

  #2422204 17-Feb-2020 09:09
If you could upload a photo it would be good.




  #2422206 17-Feb-2020 09:13
Has the battery been replaced on this?

 
 
 
 


  #2422209 17-Feb-2020 09:18
From the OP: "A new battery has recently been fitted."




  #2422211 17-Feb-2020 09:21
Will take some photo's and upload tonight.

  #2422212 17-Feb-2020 09:24
Yes, glossed over this, attention span of a goldfish on a Monday morning.

