Bought a Pixel 4 XL through Amazon along with a leather case and authentic Google accessories. The phone arrived in New Zealand, I tried it out but have decided to sell it and instead go with an iPhone 11 instead. I opened up the box to ensure that everything worked (recharging, phone signal (call and text) etc).
In the box it includes:
1 x Pixel 4 XL 128GB 'Clearly White'
1 x USB-C to USB-C Cable
1 x US charger
Accessories:
1 x USB-C Earbuds (no earbuds come standard with the Pixel phone)
2 x USB-C to USB-A
1 x Samsung charger for New Zealand use
1 x USB-C to USB-A cable (used in conjunction with the Samsung charger).
1 x Snakehive leather wallet style case.
$1200 or nearest offer. Free shipping anywhere in New Zealand.
I'm located in Lower Hutt, Wellington.