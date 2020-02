Have ended up pre-ordering this but I likely will not be holding on to it as I'm too invested into the Apple ecosystem

Ordered from samsung.co.nz, receipt will be provided to the buyer

Specs: https://www.gsmarena.com/samsung_galaxy_s20_ultra_5g-10040.php

I will be using the device to test the camera, performance, etc (will need approx 4-5 days with it)

Pick up location is Auckland CBD but can ship as well.

Sale include box and all original accessories.

Looking for $1800