WTB, borrow, or just use for a while!



I'm after a (ideally USB connected) reader/writer for an old big size PCMCIA card - 55mm wide, slots too small to count for my old eyes)

OR, someone who has one in an old laptop and can write my supplied image/bin file on my card.

Also if anyone happens to have any old 32Mb cards as above.

I'm in Wellington.

Cheers