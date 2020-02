Nikon Coolpix P1000 camera. Bought in August 2019 from Noel Leeming.

The camera has a crazy 3000mm equivalent zoom, 16 Mega Pixel sensor, 4K UHD video recording and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth. More information here.

Not used a lot, and comes in it's original box. No memory card included.

New price at Noel Leeming is currently $1799.

Selling for $980.

Can send, or pickup in Paraparaumu.