Four weeks old, works perfectly, in as-new condition and has been 100% in a case. Comes with clear and black Spigen cases, Xiaomi clear case. Blue back. Android 10, MIUI 11.0.4.



Phone works great, very fast and good cameras. Locally sourced from PB Tech with two year warranty, and I'm happy to facilitate any warranty claim.



Selling as fingerprint unlock doesn't work well with my dry skin.



Cost $650 plus $35 for cases. Selling for $550. If interested let me know ASAP before it goes on TradeMe.