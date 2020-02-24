Powerful and very customisable network gear. Selling as am testing a different Mikrotik device for my network - I needed more switch ports.

1 x Cloud Router Switch CRS109-8G-1S-2HnD-IN

"Cloud Router Switch 109-8G-1S-2HnD-IN is new "small size low cost" member of our CRS series. It comes with eight Gigabit Ethernet ports and high power 2.4GHz wireless. Product supports 10-57V and is 802.3af/at compliant!

Our CRS series combines the best features of a fully functional router and a Layer 3 switch, is powered by the familiar RouterOS. All the specific Switch configuration options are available in a special Switch menu, but if you want, ports can be removed from the switch configuration, and used for routing purposes."

https://mikrotik.com/product/CRS109-8G-1S-2HnD-IN

https://www.gowifi.co.nz/wireless/crs109-8g-1s-2hnd-in.html

Retails at $316, asking half price $155 delivered.

Comes with power adaptor.

1x Routerboard 951G 2HnD

"The RB951G-2HnD is a wireless SOHO Gigabit AP with a new generation Atheros CPU and more processing power. It has five Gigabit Ethernet ports, one USB 2.0 port and a high power 2.4GHz 1000mW 802.11b/g/n wireless AP with antennas built in. "

https://mikrotik.com/product/RB951G-2HnD

https://www.gowifi.co.nz/wireless/rb951g-2hnd.html

Retails at $160, asking half price $80 delivered.

Comes with power adaptor.

Take both for $210 delivered.

PM me if my pricing is way off.