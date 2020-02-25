I've gotten into endurance running lately and the Apple Watch just doesn't have the battery life needed for 3 Hour runs with GPS and Music unless I want to recharge twice a day so I've moved to a Garmin watch.

This was purchased from Apple on 14th December 2019 with the standard warranty. Comes with a bunch of straps including the unused black sport band that it came with.

Watch works perfectly and only has one small mark next to the band attachment on one side.

$780 with free shipping or pickup in Wellington CBD/Wilton. Comes in original packaging.