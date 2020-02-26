I was going to put his on Trademe, but though I'd offer here first.

 

Brand new in the box, and going to be unused for a while as plans have changed.

 

 

 

130 Watts per channel

 

5 x HDMI in / 1 out

 

ARC, Bluetooth, HDR, 

 

4K 60 Hz

 

 

 

Was looking for $400.

 

Based in Wellington

 

 

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

https://onlinehifi.co.nz/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Denon-AVR-X250BT_spec-sheet.pdf

 

https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/headphones-speakers-audio/denon/denon-avr-x250bt-5-1-4k-ultra-hd-av-receiver-with-bluetooth/365562/?fbclid=IwAR3dfpHYbYbczOEwSx9ougOcUXFPVJQxZRFfWt-CLm1J6QiDibvW9Pz2AbE

 

 

 

Cheers