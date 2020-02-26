Hi all, just wanted a price check/eoi please
Currently not using this so just wanted to check if its worth selling as its still a good laptop, i can use it when needed for work etc
Used this during my architecture study and ran all the programs quite easily
Same as this, just upgraded during purchase
https://www.msi.com/Laptop/GE62-2QD-.../Specification
https://www.techbuy.com.au/p/390379/..._2QD-001AU.asp
MSI GE62 2QD Apache
16GB
1TB
GTX 960
15.5 FHD
W8.1
120GB SSD
DVD drive
bought for $2450 from just laptops
Still have all the programs installed
Thanks in advance
offers?