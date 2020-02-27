Chttps://sites.google.com/view/pool-tiles/home
Can anybody help with locating these swimming pool edge tiles, living in Auckland and would appreciate any help in locating them new or used in reasonable condition
Chttps://sites.google.com/view/pool-tiles/home
Can anybody help with locating these swimming pool edge tiles, living in Auckland and would appreciate any help in locating them new or used in reasonable condition
Odd, I posted a response and its vanished....
Anyway, look for pool coping or bullnose bricks/tiles, might help narrow it down some more to suitable suppliers.
Arrma RC Owner ? Check out Arrma Addicts Auckland