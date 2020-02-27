I redeemed some FlyBuys points on the weekend to get a replacement Hue Bridge, only to find that the problem with my existing bridge wasn't such a problem after all. Now I have a second bridge that I don't really need. If someone else is looking for one, I'm happy to sell it for $70 (lowest price I can find historically on Pricespy). It's been opened and powered on, but not used (when I discovered my existing bridge was actually working), so it's back in it's original packaging.

Pick up in Palmerston North, or $5 to post. If no interest, then I'll hold on to it for when the current bridge eventually dies (for real this time).