I purchased this a while ago with the intention of running two windows VMs, each with dedicated CPU cores, GPUs and RAM, to test a dual client gaming setup

This has not come to fruition as part time work and study has not left enough time or money free to continue this

The server supports all Xeon E5-26xx v0 and v2 CPUs, has one heatsink and CPU (CPUs and heatsinks can be purchased for a very reasonable price on AliExpress and eBay)

According to the HP specsheet, it also supports up to 128GB non-ECC RAM, 384GB Registered ECC RAM and 768GB Load Reduced ECC RAM

Specs are as follows:

HP ProLiant ML350p Gen 8 tower server

1x Intel Xeon E5-2620 v0 CPU (2.0GHz, 6 core, 12 thread)

1x empty CPU slot

64GB DDR3-1333 Registered ECC RAM (8x8GB)

HP Smart Array P420i RAID controller with 512MB RAM and back up battery

Internal bootable SD card slot and USB port

4x Gigabit ethernet ports

1x dedicated iLO4 ethernet port, seems to have an iLO4 Advanced license but I cannot guarantee this

3x PCIe 3.0 x16 slots (1x CPU 1, 2x CPU 2)

1x PCIe 3.0 x8 slot (1x CPU 1)

4x PCIe 3.0 x4 slot (2x CPU 1, 2x CPU 2)

1x PCIe 2.0 x4 slot (1x CPU 2)

1x DVD-ROM drive

8x Hot-plug SFF (2.5") drive bays, no caddys included (3x blanks)

1x VGA output

4x front, 4x rear USB 2.0

2x 460W Redundant PSU

4x redundant fans with louvres

Photos can be found here

Looking for $800 or near offer

Pickup in Palmerston North, will ship at your cost and risk if need be, but would prefer not to