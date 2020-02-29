Selling my 2007 Volkswagen Golf R32/MK5 R32 priced to sell. Freshly detailed by the good chaps at Elite Car Detailing.



I am the first NZ owner, purchased in Feb 2015 with ~57k KM's on the clock, has now done 121k km. I believe the headliner was replaced by the dealer, it looked new, and no drooping during my ownership.



I had the car fully serviced upon receiving it, this included servicing the Haldex and DSG gearbox. It would be prudent for the new owner to get both done again upon purchase.



The car was recently serviced at Thomsen Automotive in Petone roughly 200KM's ago:

This included two new front tyres, Bridgestone RE003's (rears are also RE003's) and injectors removed and ultrasonically cleaned in addition to the usual fluids.



It has been regularly serviced and all invoices from Powerhaus, Motor Doctors and Thomsen Automotive will be provided.



The car has an RNS510 retrofitted including bluetooth kit, this is a factory head unit so integrates with the car perfectly. I don't think you'll find any R32's with this option. The RNS510 also includes in built navigation, update ISO's are generally available from the internet.



The car also features a BCS Automotive cat back exhaust system.



Other features include:

WOF till 23/04/2020

Rego till 31/07/2020

3.2 litre VR6 engine

Auto rain sensing window wipers

Auto headlights

Launch control

Flappy paddle gear shifters



Negatives:

Given its age, there's a few knicks and minor scratches given Wellingtonians penchant for opening their doors into your car at car parks.

Few curb marks on wheels from my failed parking attempts, yep my bad.

The front suspension can be a little noisy going over speed bumps.



I welcome test drives, perspective buyers are more than welcome to organise a AA vehicle inspection.



NOTE: The Valentine 1 radar detector doesn’t come with the car.



Not interested in swapping for anything. Selling as our 2 year old daughter takes up too much space so have purchased a station wagon.



Based in Wellington



Non trademe photo album: https://imgur.com/a/YoxY76Z

Trademe link: https://www.trademe.co.nz/2556870563