Selling my OnePlus 7T Glacier Blue 8/128GB.

Comes with everything in the box, and I will also throw in a Spigen Rugged Armor case, Oppo VOOC charger (works the same as Dash), and a spare 100cm OnePlus Warp/Dash compatible cable.

Bought from Expert Infotech just over a week ago with receipt (and they give 1 year warranty) to see whether I'd like it over the Pixel and decided to keep the Pixel instead.

$750 ONO and can ship anywhere in NZ for $10 extra.