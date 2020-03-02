Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOffers and WantedFS: GoPro Hero 7 Black (Bundle)


61 posts

Master Geek


#268162 2-Mar-2020 20:04
Send private message quote this post

For Sale - GoPro Hero 7 Black Bundle.

 

About:

 

- Purchased from PBTech in Auckland CBD on 15.06.2019
- Original purchase price was $598
- I have the original receipt as proof of purchase
- GoPro and all accessories are in immaculate condition. No scratches on the screen or any visible damage whatsoever. 9/10 condition.

 

Comes with all original parts:

 

- GoPro Hero 7 Black
- USB charger cable
- Extra mounts that came included
-Original documentation
- Original box
- 30L GoPro dry bag
- I may also have an SD card I can throw in (no promises)

 

Additional accessories:

 

- Floaty grip
- Suction cup mount (for Surfboard, car etc)

 

Reason for selling:

 

Used for a couple of overseas trip but have packed it away and haven't used it since. Going cheap, grab yourself a deal.

 

 

 

Create new topic
203 posts

Master Geek


  #2430447 2-Mar-2020 20:44
Send private message quote this post

Hi Kenny,

 

As per decade old forum rules you must state price.

 

 

 

HiKenny:

 

Going cheap, grab yourself a deal. 

 




 

 



61 posts

Master Geek


  #2430448 2-Mar-2020 20:49
Send private message quote this post

My apologies! Thanks for pointing that out!

 

Asking price: $450.

 

 

 

 

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

New Vodafone mobile data plans with unlimited data
Posted 26-Feb-2020 06:55

Vodafone launches innovation initiatives to help businesses use 5G
Posted 26-Feb-2020 05:00

Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM brings massive sound and extreme bass
Posted 25-Feb-2020 09:00

Withings launches three new devices to help monitor heart health from home
Posted 13-Feb-2020 20:05

Auckland start-up Yourcar matches new car buyers with dealerships
Posted 13-Feb-2020 18:05

School gardens go high tech to teach kids the importance of technology
Posted 13-Feb-2020 11:10

Malwarebytes finds Mac threats outpace Windows for the first time
Posted 13-Feb-2020 08:01

Amazon launches Echo Show 8 in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 8-Feb-2020 20:36

Vodafone New Zealand starts two year partnership with LetsPlay.Live
Posted 28-Jan-2020 11:24

Ring launches indoor-only security camera
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:26

New report findings will help schools implement the digital technologies curriculum content
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:25

N4L to upgrade & support wireless internet inside schools
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:22

Netflix releases 21 Studio Ghibli works
Posted 22-Jan-2020 11:42

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.