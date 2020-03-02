For Sale - GoPro Hero 7 Black Bundle.
About:
- Purchased from PBTech in Auckland CBD on 15.06.2019
- Original purchase price was $598
- I have the original receipt as proof of purchase
- GoPro and all accessories are in immaculate condition. No scratches on the screen or any visible damage whatsoever. 9/10 condition.
Comes with all original parts:
- GoPro Hero 7 Black
- USB charger cable
- Extra mounts that came included
-Original documentation
- Original box
- 30L GoPro dry bag
- I may also have an SD card I can throw in (no promises)
Additional accessories:
- Floaty grip
- Suction cup mount (for Surfboard, car etc)
Reason for selling:
Used for a couple of overseas trip but have packed it away and haven't used it since. Going cheap, grab yourself a deal.