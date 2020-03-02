For Sale - GoPro Hero 7 Black Bundle.

About:

- Purchased from PBTech in Auckland CBD on 15.06.2019

- Original purchase price was $598

- I have the original receipt as proof of purchase

- GoPro and all accessories are in immaculate condition. No scratches on the screen or any visible damage whatsoever. 9/10 condition.

Comes with all original parts:

- GoPro Hero 7 Black

- USB charger cable

- Extra mounts that came included

-Original documentation

- Original box

- 30L GoPro dry bag

- I may also have an SD card I can throw in (no promises)

Additional accessories:

- Floaty grip

- Suction cup mount (for Surfboard, car etc)

Reason for selling:

Used for a couple of overseas trip but have packed it away and haven't used it since. Going cheap, grab yourself a deal.