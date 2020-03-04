Consistently reviewed as the best in class, and a remarkable bargain at $379 RRP.

These WH-1000XM3 headphones are new as in unused - they were purchased several months ago (November '19), unboxed but never used. So new but not brand new.

Google Assistant compatible, Adaptive Noise Control, Sony | Headphones Connect App and SENSE Engine, lots more features too.

Sony call the colour Silver, but they're not silver to my eyes, hence the image:

See? Not even silver. Some other tone like taupe (grey with a tinge of brown)

They're in the protective carry box with original packing, audio cable & USB charge cable.

JB HiFi product page here

Geekzone price: $200, you can pick up from downtown Auckland or I'll courier to you.

Sold already, thank you Geekzone.