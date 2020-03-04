Couple of things to clear out.

Sealed box Pixel 3a - Black - Purchased from Amazon as a backup but no longer needed. Box has not been opened.

$500

Echo Show 8 - Bought from NL during the into offer.. impulse bought without researching it and my gate camera can't motion activate the echo which is what I wanted it for - I have to manually ask Alexa for the stream which is a bit of a fail. I'll probably end up with an iPad + dock instead. Used for about a week. Price is the same as what I paid but still a good deal if anyone missed the intro deal.

$135

Pickup Hamilton or I can ship fairly cheap using TradeM