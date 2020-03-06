Barely one month old, in unmarked condition - that’s really unmarked, no blemishes at all.

Silver MacBook Pro with Touchbar model A2159, EMC 3301.

This was purchased NZ new late January 2020 & would totally suit new MBP buyer.



Standard spec version:



2 x Thunderbolt ports

1.4GHz genuine quad-core i5 processor, turbo boost to 3.9GHz

8GB RAM

128GB SSD

Intel Iris Pro 645 graphics



Extras include Thunderbolt to 4 USB 3.0 port expander, Thunderbolt to HDMI & Thunderbolt to Ethernet. Plus a slim protective carry bag. Both Thunderbolt adapters are unused.



Apple retail is $2299, Trademe has new from $2050.



Geekzone price $1600 incl overnight courier delivery or pick up Te Aroha, Waikato.



