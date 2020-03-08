Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#268254 8-Mar-2020 14:25
Selling a 14-month old ASUS ROG Gaming PC that comes with the balance of a 24-month warranty from the Computer Lounge. It was professionally built and tested.

In excellent working condition, like new. I have never overclocked it and have hardly used it due to a lack of time. It is now not being used.

The case has never been opened since purchase.

CPU: Intel Core i5-9600K 3.70GHz
RAM: 16GB
Case: NZXT NOCTIS 450 ROG Mid-Tower
Motherboard: ASUS ROG H370-F Gaming
RGB: Yes
Graphics: ASUS ROG Strix Geforce RTX2070 8GB GDDR6
Storage: Samsung NVMe SSD 970 EVO 1TB + SanDisk 240GB SSD
PSU: NZXT
OS: Windows 10 Home

Photos to come.

Pick up in Auckland or can be shipped for $34 nationwide.

$2200.

Edit: updated specs, pricing and details.

  #2434534 8-Mar-2020 14:46
Click to see full size

 

 

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

Click to see full size

