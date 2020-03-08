Selling a 14-month old ASUS ROG Gaming PC that comes with the balance of a 24-month warranty from the Computer Lounge. It was professionally built and tested.



In excellent working condition, like new. I have never overclocked it and have hardly used it due to a lack of time. It is now not being used.



The case has never been opened since purchase.



CPU: Intel Core i5-9600K 3.70GHz

RAM: 16GB

Case: NZXT NOCTIS 450 ROG Mid-Tower

Motherboard: ASUS ROG H370-F Gaming

RGB: Yes

Graphics: ASUS ROG Strix Geforce RTX2070 8GB GDDR6

Storage: Samsung NVMe SSD 970 EVO 1TB + SanDisk 240GB SSD

PSU: NZXT

OS: Windows 10 Home



Photos to come.



Pick up in Auckland or can be shipped for $34 nationwide.



$2200.



Edit: updated specs, pricing and details.