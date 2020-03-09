Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums


30 posts

Geek


#268281 9-Mar-2020 19:31
$70.

***pickup in Auckland CBD during business hours, else Forrest Hill*** 

Played once, was too hard for me and my friends.

Game Description:

 


Fallout is a post-nuclear adventure board game for one to four players. Based on the hit video game series by Bethesda Softworks, each Fallout scenario is inspired by a familiar story from the franchise. Survivors begin the game on the edge of an unexplored landscape, uncertain of what awaits them in this unfamiliar world. With just one objective to guide them from the very beginning, each player must explore the hidden map, fight ferocious enemies, and build the skills of their survivor as they attempt to complete challenging quests and balance feuding factions within the game.

 

As they advance their survivors' stories, players come across new quests and individual targets, leading them to gain influence. Who comes out ahead depends on how keenly and aggressively each player ventures through the game; however, if a single faction is pushed to power too quickly, the wasteland will be taken for their own, and the survivors conquered along with it. 

xpd

Arrma Basher
10364 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2435353 9-Mar-2020 19:44
Its a very time consuming game, but very fun once everyones got their heads around it :)

 

 




XPD / Gavin / DemiseNZ

 

