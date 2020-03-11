Battery is little used, maybe 2-3 cycles. Has been setup for solar charging and as an emergency power source at home but have upgraded to a LifePO4 battery for storage.

Battery is this one: https://waveinverter.co.nz/shop/deep-cycle-battery/e2ultra-battery-140ah/ RRP $359

Comes with a battery box from VicOffroad, this one:

https://www.vicoffroad.com.au/battery-box-agm-deep-cycle-dual-system-12v-130ah-100ah-usb-ports-large-marine.html RRP ~$79

Looking to sell both together for a quick no hassle price of $190, pickup only in Titahi Bay, Porirua.