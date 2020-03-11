iPhone 7 Black 32gb

Brand new warranty replacement from Apple via Spark received today.

In box with charger and USB cable (no headphones). nb- the serial on the box doesn't match as it was the replaced phone's box.

It still has 12 months left on the warranty (24 months total) - I will find out about transferring the warranty for the new buyer. Alternatively, I can supply the paperwork from the replacement.

Reason for selling: I got another phone while waiting for this one.

Happy to ship for $5. Pickup Titirangi.