Garage clearout:
Let me know if you need more info / photos, etc, located in Blenheim.
Intel SSD 540s- 240GB - $45
Samsung 850 EVO - 120GB - $20
Adata SU800 - 120GB - $20
Sandisk - 8GB - 2.5 SATA SSD - $5
USB 3.0 Expresscard, dual port - $5
Adata - HV620S-4T - 4TB external drive, 2.5", USB 3.0, brand new - $100
Samsung 8GB PC3L-12800S - DDR3 notebook memory - $50
Samsung 4GB PC3-1060S - DDR3 notebook memory - $25
HP Compaq 6300 Pro - Small Form factor desktop PC - $50
Intel i5-3470 CPU, 3.2GHz, 4 cores
4GB memory
250GB HDD
10x USB ports
VGA + displayport
DVD writer
Windows 10 Pro
A couple of lower spec HP Compaq desktops - $20-30
Aerohive - HiveAP 330 - $20
Lenovo X1 Carbon, 1st gen, cracked screen - offers
https://pcsupport.lenovo.com/nz/en/products/laptops-and-netbooks/thinkpad-x-series-laptops/thinkpad-x1-carbon-type-34xx/3448/3448cto/pk2l9xx/parts/display/as-built